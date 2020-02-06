New York Mets
Report: Steve Cohen is walking away from purchasing the Mets
Craig Calcaterra — NBC Sports
Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen is reporredly walking away from his bid to purchase the New York Mets from Fred and Jeff Wilpon.
