New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Check out this hype video from Yoenis Céspedes

by: David Adler MLB: Mets 5m

Get ready, Mets fans: Yoenis Céspedes is on his way. Céspedes posted a 2 1/2-minute hype video on Thursday morning as he prepares to return to the field for the 2020 season.

