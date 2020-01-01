Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
46183197_thumbnail

MLB commissioner believes Mets sale to Steve Cohen is dead

by: Steve DelVecchio Larry Brown Sports 4m

The deal that was supposed to result in Steve Cohen becoming the majority owner of the New York Mets hit a major snag this week, and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred does not believe there is any hope of it being salvaged. Manfred told Newsday's Erik...

Tweets