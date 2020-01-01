New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Believes Mets Sale to Steve Cohen Won't Happen
by: Timothy Rapp — Bleacher Report 1m
Steve Cohen's bid to buy a majority stake in the New York Mets may be over. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday, " My belief is there's not going to be a transaction," according to Erik Boland of Newsday...
Tweets
-
Nothing is ever simple with the Wilpons as Steve Cohen ends talks to buy the #Mets, writes @JasonKeidel: https://t.co/2jaAHBwzM4TV / Radio Network
-
Mets fans need to listen to more Jhene.@BrendanKutyNJ Mets fans are in an toxic relationship and won't take advice on how to just walk away...Beat Writer / Columnist
-
🤨More from Rob Manfred on the Mets ownership situation: "I can tell you, and it’s based on conversations with the buyer and the seller on an on-going basis, the assertion that the transaction fell apart because of something the Wilpons did is completely and utterly unfair."Minors
-
Mets fans, have you tried just not being Mets fans?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Good call, but I think the bracket's parameters were "in my lifetime.".@Metstradamus What about Cleon Jones? https://t.co/F2ci2ugypoBlogger / Podcaster
-
More from Rob Manfred on the Mets ownership situation: "I can tell you, and it’s based on conversations with the buyer and the seller on an on-going basis, the assertion that the transaction fell apart because of something the Wilpons did is completely and utterly unfair."Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets