Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Bleacher Report
50658817_thumbnail

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Believes Mets Sale to Steve Cohen Won't Happen

by: Timothy Rapp Bleacher Report 1m

Steve Cohen's bid to buy a majority stake in the New York Mets may be over. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday, " My belief is there's not going to be a transaction," according to Erik Boland of Newsday...

Tweets