Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog
39604744_thumbnail

Manfred: Mets sale from Wilpons to Cohen off

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 8m

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred says talks have ended over the proposed sale of a controlling share of the New York Mets from the families of Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz to hedge fund manager Steven Cohen.

Tweets