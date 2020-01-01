Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
45244955_thumbnail

New York Mets: Edwin Diaz tries to put 2019 behind him with the help of Pedro Martinez

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 1m

The New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz showed up early to Port St. Lucie and said he has been seeking advice from Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez

Tweets