New York Mets: Cespedes looks both beefed up and agile in his latest workout video!
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 13m
Yoenis Cespedes is looking to show the New York Mets and fans that he's ready for the new season... just watch his latest workout video!
A source tells @EvanRobertsWFAN that one issue that infuriated Steve Cohen was the Mets' demand that Jeff Wilpon's pay as COO be increased. https://t.co/wNDvQoMlHMTV / Radio Network
RT @MetsMerized: @UnkleQ @martinonyc @NickFrancona We were given fair warning about the malpractice and underhanded negotiating skills of Fred and Jeff by one of the best owners we ever had -- Nelson Doubleday. The events that led to Wilpons wrestling majority ownership from Doubleday is well documented. RIP Nelson 🧡💙Blogger / Podcaster
👀 Hey! We know those guys ✌️Minors
Rob Manfred says he believes Steve Cohen/Mets deal is off, defends Wilpons: https://t.co/EtpyBBTN8sBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @Chandler_Rome: MLB Network will air an exclusive interview with former Astros manager A.J. Hinch tomorrow at 5 p.m. It's Hinch's first sitdown since he was fired last month. Tom Verducci conducted it.Blogger / Podcaster
Looks Like Steve Cohen’s Deal to Buy Mets is Dead https://t.co/9rYeN4ez8nBlogger / Podcaster
