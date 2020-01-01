New York Mets
Looks Like Steve Cohen’s Deal to Buy Mets is Dead
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 11m
If the man who is in charge of all of Major League Baseball is to believed, then the deal for Steve Cohen to rescue the Mets is pretty much dead. Sounds believable.
