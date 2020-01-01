New York Mets
Mets' Noah Syndergaard talks offseason workouts at spring training
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
Noah Syndergaard was on hand in Port St. Lucie on Thursday showing off what his offseason regimen did to his body, as he went shirtless through his workout. But after practice he discussed his excitement to be back at spring training.
