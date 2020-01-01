Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets' Noah Syndergaard talks offseason workouts at spring training

2m

Noah Syndergaard was on hand in Port St. Lucie on Thursday showing off what his offseason regimen did to his body, as he went shirtless through his workout. But after practice he discussed his excitement to be back at spring training.

