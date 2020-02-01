Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
50186783_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Fired Astros manager A.J. Hinch totally ducks question of whether cheating tainted World Series win - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

A.J. Hinch appeared on the MLB Network on Thursday, discussing the sign-stealing scandal that got him suspended and canned.

Tweets