Every sports-lover should pray for Mets fans now
by: Post Editorial Board — New York Post 41s
Long-suffering Mets fans have to hope that Steve Cohen’s threat to walk away from his offer for the team is just a hardball negotiating tactic. Because the fans are desperate to see the Wilpons
Here is the statement from Mets ownership, which now plans to move forward and find a new buyer.Beat Writer / Columnist
BREAKING: The Wilpons still intend to sell the Mets, they said in a statement.Breaking: Steve Cohen says "I gave it my best shot" in trying to buy the Mets. “I’m very disappointed we couldn’t work out a deal," he said in a statement. "But as an 8% holder I’m looking forward to a higher bid for the team."Beat Writer / Columnist
Sterling Partners statement (cont.) “... Sterling intends now to pursue a new transaction and has engaged Allen & Company to manage that process.”Beat Writer / Columnist
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Let's not forget what sparked the sale of the Mets... https://t.co/4sEcP2FZphBlogger / Podcaster
RT @AngryMetsFan13: Where the hell is the @Mets beat writers. I don’t get it. You guys tweeted every ten minutes on ur opinions on Beltran. Now you’re all silent when Jeff wilpons ruins one of the biggest sports franchise sale in history. It’s baffling how quiet you all have been.Blogger / Podcaster
Sterling Partners (Mets): “The transaction between Sterling and Steve Cohen was a highly complicated one. Despite the efforts of the parties over the past several months, it became apparent that the transaction as contemplated would have been too difficult to execute. (Cont.)Beat Writer / Columnist
