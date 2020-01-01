Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Steve Cohen Says He's 'Very Disappointed' Attempt to Purchase Mets Fell Through

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 5m

Steve Cohen issued a statement Thursday after his deal to purchase a majority stake in the New York Mets fell through. "I gave it my best shot," he said in a statement, per Tim Healey of Newsday ...

