New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
With Cohen deal off, Mets to seek another buyer
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN 3m
The Mets said Thursday night in a statement they intend to find another buyer after talks ended over the proposed sale of a controlling share of the team from the families of Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz to hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.
Tweets
-
LeBron's top pick wasn't going to be anyone else https://t.co/GcyZY6xEX2Blogger / Podcaster
-
Thor came to camp in a much more advanced state https://t.co/64U4kOUa7NBlogger / Podcaster
-
"As an 8% holder I’m looking forward to a higher bid for the team." The Mets are for sale, but Steve Cohen will not be the buyer. Full story: https://t.co/EtpyBBCbJSBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The latest Talkin #Mets is available. One of the guys that has been breaking news this week was @JoePantorno and we discuss what happened and what’s next with Mets ownership. https://t.co/PuHZKsla1v #nymetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JohnConnolly_22: NY Mets suitor Steven Cohen says 'I gave it my best shot' https://t.co/DY78k775Rk via @northjersey @JustinCToscano https://t.co/vO9ApbOBe6Beat Writer / Columnist
-
With Cohen deal off, Mets to seek another buyer https://t.co/SIrDTl1YTWTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets