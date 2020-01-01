Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

With Cohen deal off, Mets to seek another buyer

by: ESPN News Services ESPN 3m

The Mets said Thursday night in a statement they intend to find another buyer after talks ended over the proposed sale of a controlling share of the team from the families of Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz to hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.

