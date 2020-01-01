New York Mets
Mets end talks with Cohen, to still pursue sale
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 3m
The Mets announced Thursday night that they will not sell a majority stake of the team to hedge fund manager Steve Cohen, who entered exclusive negotiations to buy the team late last year. However, the Wilpon family still intends to sell the team,...
