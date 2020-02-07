Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
50609775_thumbnail

Proposed Sale Of New York Mets To Billionaire Steve Cohen Officially Called Off

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 2m

The Mets said Thursday night in a statement they intend to find another buyer, although it's unclear if a future transaction would involve a controlling share of the franchise.

Tweets