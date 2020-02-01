Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
50680938_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Latest on Mookie Betts trade hold up | Will Red Sox-Dodgers-Twins deal still go through? - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 31s

MLB rumors: Latest on Mookie Betts trade hold up | Will Red Sox-Dodgers-Twins deal still go through?

Tweets