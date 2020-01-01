Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
49375066_thumbnail

Here's what it would've likely cost Mets to trade for Francisco Lindor

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Back in December, the Mets talked to the Indians about a potential trade for superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor, whose acquisition would've sent shock waves through Queens.

Tweets