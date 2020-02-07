New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jessica Mendoza quits as Mets adviser, won’t return to ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ - New York Daily News
by: Andy Clayton — NY Daily News 46s
Brodie Van Wagenen is losing one of his advisers.
Tweets
-
Jessica Mendoza leaves Mets, will stay at ESPN in new on-air role. https://t.co/kF6aanqCYMNewspaper / Magazine
-
Brian Schneider will coach Mets catchers as well as be quality control coach. Luis Rojas is thrilled to have him on staff and said they managed against one another in minorsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @cara_jeffrey: “There’s no such thing as a casual Mets fan” - Pete Alonso https://t.co/FQMaNlvoiaSuper Fan
-
We often hear of a “player to be named later” when it comes to trades in baseball. In the 1979 trade of Jerry Koosman, the @Mets got quite the return on investment from the PTBNL that was headed their way. https://t.co/01HGl9gKbjOwner / Front Office
-
Join me @scottbraun, John Hart, Barry Weinberg #MLBNow #MLBNetwork 2-3pE. Who faces most pressure to complete the Mookie deal #Dodgers #RedSox #Twins. Best third basemen right now. Thoughts on Hinch’s exclusive interview with the Network.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
An inner-circle Hall of Famer.Congratulations to @sean_forman, founder of the indispensable @baseball_ref, who will be honored with the 2020 #SABRanalytics Conference Lifetime Achievement Award: https://t.co/SM0aD4cpAi https://t.co/lXbeEdaTrqOwner / Front Office
- More Mets Tweets