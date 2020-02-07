New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets ownership still intends to sell team to new buyer after Steve Cohen deal falls apart - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson @r_j_anderson Feb 7, 2020 at 12:38 pm ET • 2 min read — CBS Sports 28s
Cohen backed out of the deal after reportedly claiming the terms were changed in the final stages
Tweets
-
Jessica Mendoza leaves Mets, will stay at ESPN in new on-air role. https://t.co/kF6aanqCYMNewspaper / Magazine
-
Brian Schneider will coach Mets catchers as well as be quality control coach. Luis Rojas is thrilled to have him on staff and said they managed against one another in minorsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @cara_jeffrey: “There’s no such thing as a casual Mets fan” - Pete Alonso https://t.co/FQMaNlvoiaSuper Fan
-
We often hear of a “player to be named later” when it comes to trades in baseball. In the 1979 trade of Jerry Koosman, the @Mets got quite the return on investment from the PTBNL that was headed their way. https://t.co/01HGl9gKbjOwner / Front Office
-
Join me @scottbraun, John Hart, Barry Weinberg #MLBNow #MLBNetwork 2-3pE. Who faces most pressure to complete the Mookie deal #Dodgers #RedSox #Twins. Best third basemen right now. Thoughts on Hinch’s exclusive interview with the Network.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
An inner-circle Hall of Famer.Congratulations to @sean_forman, founder of the indispensable @baseball_ref, who will be honored with the 2020 #SABRanalytics Conference Lifetime Achievement Award: https://t.co/SM0aD4cpAi https://t.co/lXbeEdaTrqOwner / Front Office
- More Mets Tweets