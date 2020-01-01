New York Mets
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 25s
ESPN baseball analyst Jessica Mendoza has signed an extension with the television network, and she also resigned from her advisory role with the New York Mets' front office.Mendoza joined the Mets as a special advisor to general manager Brodie Van...
