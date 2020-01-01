Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Score
41718340_thumbnail

Jessica Mendoza leaves Mets, will stay at ESPN in new on-air role

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 25s

ESPN baseball analyst Jessica Mendoza has signed an extension with the television network, and she also resigned from her advisory role with the New York Mets' front office.Mendoza joined the Mets as a special advisor to general manager Brodie Van...

Tweets