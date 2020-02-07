Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
50690610_thumbnail

Mets Baseball Operations Expert Jessica Mendoza no longer with Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

We here at the Mets Police would like to thank Baseball Operations Expert Jessica Mendoza for her massive contributions to the franchise. As Wags tells us, she has a lot of responsibilities with ESPN and this totally has nothing to do with what she...

Tweets