New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Syracuse Manager Brian Schneider Named Mets Quality Control Coach
by: Mets Daddy — Mets Minors 23s
Syracuse Mets manager Brian Schneider has been named the Mets new quality control coach. In addition to being the quality control coach, Schneider will take over catching instruction for team from
Tweets
-
Inside @matthewcerrone's mailbag: - A Jeff McNeil insurance policy - Amed Rosario's ceiling - Whether the Mets can make a play for Kris Bryant https://t.co/Y9daTy3eWATV / Radio Network
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: finding it really 😂that, coincidental or not, SNY posts a "shirtless thor" picture when new information about the sale of the team drops. it's that unparalleled *nothing to see here!* energy. https://t.co/IozZ4KyvoQBlogger / Podcaster
-
Just before pitchers and catchers report https://t.co/3Luf4HQdCdBlogger / Podcaster
-
The only thing I would say is that Cohen should’ve thought better of signing that term sheet with those ridiculous demands in it. That being said, the Wilpons acted in bad faith by including such ridiculous requests for the sale of the team. #MetsImagine reading the article the Post just released, explaining that Steve Cohen wanted to move the terms of a deal that basically said: "give us $2.6 billion and watch Jeff Wilpon make the same decisions for 5 years," and your takeaway was that HE was in the wrong. Imagine.Blogger / Podcaster
-
So... pitchers and catchers next week.TV / Radio Network
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Really enjoyed writing this one. https://t.co/OBdH0ilo3FBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets