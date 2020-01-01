Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
50691530_thumbnail

Schneider named Mets' quality control coach

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 38s

The Mets filled out their coaching staff on Friday with a familiar face, promoting Brian Schneider from Triple-A manager to the big league staff. Schneider takes over the role of quality control coach, which was Luis Rojas’ job before the Mets named...

Tweets