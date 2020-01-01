New York Mets
WATCH: Shirtless Noah Syndergaard is back, Edwin Diaz throws BP session at Mets camp
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
Noah Syndergaard took to the field in Port St. Lucie without a shirt on for the second straight day and yukked it up with Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen.
Tweets
The Mets have chosen from within to fill their quality control coach position, but are now in need of a Triple-A manager. https://t.co/sqLnqb7L05Blogger / Podcaster
Inside @matthewcerrone's mailbag: - A Jeff McNeil insurance policy - Amed Rosario's ceiling - Whether the Mets can make a play for Kris Bryant https://t.co/Y9daTy3eWATV / Radio Network
RT @DeeshaThosar: finding it really 😂that, coincidental or not, SNY posts a "shirtless thor" picture when new information about the sale of the team drops. it's that unparalleled *nothing to see here!* energy. https://t.co/IozZ4KyvoQBlogger / Podcaster
Just before pitchers and catchers report https://t.co/3Luf4HQdCdBlogger / Podcaster
The only thing I would say is that Cohen should’ve thought better of signing that term sheet with those ridiculous demands in it. That being said, the Wilpons acted in bad faith by including such ridiculous requests for the sale of the team. #MetsImagine reading the article the Post just released, explaining that Steve Cohen wanted to move the terms of a deal that basically said: "give us $2.6 billion and watch Jeff Wilpon make the same decisions for 5 years," and your takeaway was that HE was in the wrong. Imagine.Blogger / Podcaster
So... pitchers and catchers next week.TV / Radio Network
