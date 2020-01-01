Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
50692990_thumbnail

Mendoza departs Mets to expand broadcast role

by: Sarah Langs MLB: Mets 4m

Jessica Mendoza will no longer be a special advisor for the Mets in 2020, according to a statement from general manager Brodie Van Wagenen. Mendoza will take on an expanded role with ESPN, but she will no longer be part of the Sunday Night Baseball...

Tweets