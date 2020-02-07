New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Why We're Getting Stuck With The Worst Case Scenario (Why an Impending Mets Sale Won't be the Celebration You Think It'll Be)
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5m
By now you’re aware that the Steve Cohen deal to buy the Mets has been lowered to six feet under the parking lot. The Mets made the announcement while giving us what’s known in the tele…
Tweets
-
That looks weirdOur countdown to first workout rolls along as the truck wheels its way down to Clearwater. https://t.co/hZQog86yC5Beat Writer / Columnist
-
72 hours ago the Mets were having a great decade. Nothing bad has happened other than the Ponzu Billionaires didn’t sell to the SEC Voluntary $1.8B billlionaire. You can still root for Pete Alonso. It’s gonna be ok.@michaelgbaron @anthoNYMetroMLB @mikey_numbers @findstevecohen @metspolice That’s not what I meant. I just meant that those that can get bitter about the team may be attributed to the amount of news that they are hit with every day. Doesn’t mean you HAVE to let it get to you, but that it can.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Maybe Cohen did act in bad faith but it’s extrenely difficult to take the Wilpon’s side on almost anything.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets and #MLB believe Steve Cohen acted in bad faith in negotiations and he might be blocked from ever owning a team, a report says. https://t.co/lyLRLrJWf1TV / Radio Network
-
Morales retires with the 5th-most homers among Cuban-born players (213).Kendrys Morales retires after 13-year career, reports @MarlyRiveraESPNBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets offseason.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets