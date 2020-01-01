Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets Sign Outfielder Sebastian Elizalde to Minor League Deal

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 49s

The Mets have signed outfielder Sebastian Elizalde to a minor league deal according to Puro Beisbol.Elizalde, 28, spent the 2019 season playing in Mexico during the regular season and winter b

