Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports

Jessica Mendoza resigns as Mets adviser after calling out whistleblower Mike Fiers - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa @mikeaxisa Feb 7, 2020 at 7:09 pm ET • 1 min read CBS Sports 5m

Mendoza is also being removed from ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team

Tweets