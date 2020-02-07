New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jessica Mendoza resigns as Mets adviser after calling out whistleblower Mike Fiers - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa @mikeaxisa Feb 7, 2020 at 7:09 pm ET • 1 min read — CBS Sports 5m
Mendoza is also being removed from ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team
Tweets
-
New York Mets team history, as told by the back of a 1989 Fleer sticker.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Great reporting from a fellow Scarsdalian.EXCLUSIVE: A January letter from Rob Manfred to Jeff Luhnow reveals the Astros "dark arts" and "Codebreaker" — the operation behind the Astros' sign-stealing scandal. https://t.co/wrh3EJCICyBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets uniform numbers for new members of the 40-man roster, non-roster invitees, and new coaches:Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NYBBWAA: ‘A shirtless Noah Syndergaard on his radically different offseason’ by @AMBS_Kernan for @nypostsports: Knowledge is power. And Noah Syndergaard continues to learn more about himself… https://t.co/ZUIe6yDK2M #Mets https://t.co/Dv7XS2YjCOBeat Writer / Columnist
-
KAT has a little more to appreciate about Minnesota now https://t.co/05v6lqTKTRBlogger / Podcaster
-
With neck issues under control, #Mets' Brandon Nimmo seeks his stronger September form | @timbhealey https://t.co/3fI6icp86CBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets