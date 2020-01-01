Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
50699927_thumbnail

Rick Porcello on pitching for the Mets: 'It's a dream come true for me'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

Working out with some of the other pitchers in Port St. Lucie following next week's official start of Spring Training, the right-hander spoke about how excited he is to get this season started as a Met.

Tweets