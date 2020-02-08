New York Mets
Mets prospect Thomas Szapucki has the potential for a breakout season
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 5m
New York Mets prospect Thomas Szapucki missed all of 2018 due to Tommy John Surgery. Seemingly healthy, he's a candidate for a breakout year in 2020. The N...
The Mets hired a major league manager and a Triple-A manager this offseason who ultimately never suited up for an actual game.
The (AAA) Syracuse Mets manager position is open once again..... Meanwhile, (SS-A) championship winning manager Edgardo Alfonzo is still without a job.
#Mets uniform numbers for new members of the 40-man roster, non-roster invitees, and new coaches:
Morning Briefing: Mendoza Resigns As Special Advisor #Mets #LGM #LFGM
"It took A.J. Hinch 5 years to get another gig after he was fired the first time...it was wrong, but I believe he didn't do more to stop the cheating because it came from upstairs and he was terrified of losing his job."
After last season's neck injury, Mets' Brandon Nimmo says he's '100 percent healthy' - Not true. Read that article closely. He has herniations that need monitoring.
