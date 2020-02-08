New York Mets
Let’s see what’s new in Mets T-Shirt land
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 21s
A few tweets from The T-Shirt Guy hit my timeline, which inspired today’s post. Let’s see what they’ve been up to in Teeland. First up, it’s this decal. This is unbelievably clever and well done. If I didn’t already trick out my MacBook with a...
Tweets
“The #Mets aggressively tried to acquire Lindor at the winter meetings, engaging in significant dialogue with the Indians, sources said. The price likely would have been shortstop Amed Rosario & two top prospects – too high for the Mets’ liking.”Oxford defines opportunity cost as the loss of potential gain from other alternatives when one alternative is chosen. That is the lingering issue the #Mets face with the Jarred Kelenic trade. https://t.co/7d37fopIfcBlogger / Podcaster
RT @timbhealey: Brandon Nimmo said he is allowed to “play freely,” but he will need to manage his neck and those discs for at least the rest of his baseball career. “It’s something I’ll have the rest of my life, which is fine.” Story: https://t.co/Bg5ywHoiZ4Blogger / Podcaster
One was a player using his own plate appearances & experiences in the game to record crucial details. That’s gamesmanship. The other was a front office decoding catcher signs in a sign-stealing program. There’s a big difference here. #MetsAstros’ “Codebreaker” stuff - this is almost exactly what Carlos Delgado once did with his notebook, just in Excel form. Delgado used a pen to record pitch sequences, signs and other info. Of course, he didn’t write “Dark Arts” on the cover like he was taking a class at HogwartsBlogger / Podcaster
Righthander Drew Smith, who had Tommy John surgery in March, started throwing bullpen sessions last week, he said.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @MetsFarmReport: “To get players better, to have a winning culture, and to impact the players enough to move up the levels of baseball.” Listen as new @BKCyclones manager @eblank1 discuss his goals for the upcoming season and more. Full Video 🎥: https://t.co/lUVUMDmYey https://t.co/xnuj44ZLb4Minors
6 months from today @The7LineArmySuper Fan
