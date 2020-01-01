Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets 360
50711320_thumbnail

Fred and Jeff Wilpon: A tale of failure

by: Scott Ferguson Mets 360 5m

The Mets are a team we should feel good about. They have young, skilled position players, a very talented starting pitching staff and enough ability in the bullpen that it’s not out of the realm of…

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 9m
    “The #Mets aggressively tried to acquire Lindor at the winter meetings, engaging in significant dialogue with the Indians, sources said. The price likely would have been shortstop Amed Rosario & two top prospects – too high for the Mets’ liking.”
    Ken Rosenthal
    Oxford defines opportunity cost as the loss of potential gain from other alternatives when one alternative is chosen. That is the lingering issue the #Mets face with the Jarred Kelenic trade. https://t.co/7d37fopIfc
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 11m
    RT @timbhealey: Brandon Nimmo said he is allowed to “play freely,” but he will need to manage his neck and those discs for at least the rest of his baseball career. “It’s something I’ll have the rest of my life, which is fine.” Story: https://t.co/Bg5ywHoiZ4
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 12m
    One was a player using his own plate appearances & experiences in the game to record crucial details. That’s gamesmanship. The other was a front office decoding catcher signs in a sign-stealing program. There’s a big difference here. #Mets
    Andy Martino
    Astros’ “Codebreaker” stuff - this is almost exactly what Carlos Delgado once did with his notebook, just in Excel form. Delgado used a pen to record pitch sequences, signs and other info. Of course, he didn’t write “Dark Arts” on the cover like he was taking a class at Hogwarts
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 14m
    Righthander Drew Smith, who had Tommy John surgery in March, started throwing bullpen sessions last week, he said.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Brooklyn Cyclones @BKCyclones 16m
    RT @MetsFarmReport: “To get players better, to have a winning culture, and to impact the players enough to move up the levels of baseball.” Listen as new @BKCyclones manager @eblank1 discuss his goals for the upcoming season and more. Full Video 🎥: https://t.co/lUVUMDmYey https://t.co/xnuj44ZLb4
    Minors
  • profile photo
    The 7 Line @The7Line 17m
    6 months from today @The7LineArmy
    Super Fan
  • More Mets Tweets