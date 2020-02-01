Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
48479017_thumbnail

Chad Kreuter To Manage Triple-A Syracuse

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 6m

Tim Healey of Newsday reports that the New York Mets have hired Chad Kreuter to manage Triple-A Syracuse in 2020.Kreuter, 55, had managed High-A St.Lucie since 2017 and was set to do so again

Tweets