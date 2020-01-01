New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Mets 'aggressively' tried to acquire Lindor from Indians
by: Bryan Mcwilliam — The Score 2m
It appears that the New York Mets aren't scared of looking into blockbuster deals, even after last winter's trade with the Seattle Mariners didn't go according to plan.The Mets "aggressively" tried to acquire shortstop Francisco Lindor at the winter...
Tweets
-
That's one expensive Patriots rumor https://t.co/TWA3xJZpFXBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets 'aggressively' tried to acquire Francisco Lindor from Indians. https://t.co/YbC49qp4ijNewspaper / Magazine
-
RT @NYBBWAA: ‘Dark Arts’ and ‘Codebreaker’: The Origins of the Houston Astros Cheating Scheme by @jareddiamond for @WSJSports: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred’s previously undisclosed letter to Astros GM Jeff Luhnow details the team’s spreadsheet and algorithm… ($) https://t.co/xCMdsZxWYM https://t.co/buwm3BbJ0wBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Enjoynlife_: @The7Line @The7LineArmy It's going to be Amazin'Super Fan
-
Jeff McNeil hit 23 home runs last year.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AndrewMarchand: News story on Jessica Mendoza being out with the Mets and Sunday Night Baseball. https://t.co/ekuvuoTpP3Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets