Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Score
49362363_thumbnail

Report: Mets 'aggressively' tried to acquire Lindor from Indians

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 2m

It appears that the New York Mets aren't scared of looking into blockbuster deals, even after last winter's trade with the Seattle Mariners didn't go according to plan.The Mets "aggressively" tried to acquire shortstop Francisco Lindor at the winter...

Tweets