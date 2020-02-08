Do Not Sell My Personal Information

The 50 most interesting people in MLB: Mookie Betts, Jeff Wilpon and one big twist

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 3m

For the rest of this article, do not think about a pink hippopotamus. Strip it from your mind. Don’t conjure images. Avoid the temptation to envision that pink hippo in all of its bizarre

    Andy Martino @martinonyc 5m
    RT @martinonyc: A young woman named Daijha Brown died four years ago today. Please take a moment and read about a short life that was almost supernaturally full with meaning and grace. https://t.co/ywla4nD8pr
    Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick 12m
    Yoenis Cespedes' professional experience at first base consists of one game in the Gulf Coast League (while on rehab) in 2018. He played all nine innings in the field and hit a home run.
    Tim Healey
    Yoenis Cespedes, health pending, could see time at first base this spring training, Brodie Van Wagenen said. J.D. Davis, too, in addition to his reps in left and at third. BVW: "Really, it’s a matter of having as many players capable of playing multiple positions as possible."
    D.J. Short @djshort 13m
    Fine, Jed Lowrie for Mookie Betts, who says no
    SNY @SNYtv 22m
    The Mets have named Chad Kreuter manager of Triple-A Syracuse https://t.co/g5vtUxJ3Qd
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 24m
    Jeff McNeil is the Mets' third baseman.
    Adam J Smith
    @timbhealey Uhh, 3B would be a FAR better option for Cespedes, since we don’t actually have one. Though maybe he’s no longer agile enough.
    Chris Carlin @ChrisCarlin 26m
