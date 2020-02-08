Yoenis Cespedes' professional experience at first base consists of one game in the Gulf Coast League (while on rehab) in 2018. He played all nine innings in the field and hit a home run.

Tim Healey Yoenis Cespedes, health pending, could see time at first base this spring training, Brodie Van Wagenen said. J.D. Davis, too, in addition to his reps in left and at third. BVW: "Really, it’s a matter of having as many players capable of playing multiple positions as possible."