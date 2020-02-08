New York Mets
New York Mets OF Brandon Nimmo says he’s ‘100% healthy’
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 4m
Twenty-twenty could be a make or break year for New York Mets'outfielder Brandon Nimmo and he claims he's healthy.
