New York Mets

Mets Merized
MLB Network Ranks Jeff McNeil Fifth Best Third Baseman

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 2m

MLB Network ranked the top 10 third baseman in MLB on Saturday and The Shredder had Jeff McNeil as the fifth-best in the game.McNeil, 27, is coming off an All-Star 2019 season in which he hit

