New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Notes: Nimmo, Coaching Changes
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 4m
The Mets never entertained the idea of trading centerfielder Brandon Nimmo this winter, despite the rumors, and they’re excited about …
Tweets
-
He survived https://t.co/P3QTSImjacBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Notes: Nimmo, Coaching Changes https://t.co/KssIwTRfeoBlogger / Podcaster
-
Super-intense expectations https://t.co/NTbmB7XrmnBlogger / Podcaster
-
It was nice while it lasted https://t.co/Cptrcma4DUBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets spring training: #Rick Porcello wide-ranging interview https://t.co/l7LylGy6JkBeat Writer / Columnist
-
A scary collision https://t.co/5dQmEZsR95Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets