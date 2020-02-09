New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ Steve Matz: Jeremy Hefner helping me see value of analytics
by: Kevin Kernan — New York Post 6m
PORT ST. LUCIE — The analytical numbers are starting to add up more favorably for Steven Matz under new Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner. “It’s been really good, I think he is really good at
Tweets
-
Coordinated approach for Mets. My Column https://t.co/p4OAflm3bNBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: McNeil, Lugo Make MLB Network’s Top Ten Lists https://t.co/v75oWrT3WW #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The report date for Mets pitchers and catchers is tomorrow. A spring training primer: https://t.co/UBIfJn3TDp via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @hgomez27: Jasmine Fernandez, Tony's daughter: "My father is not out of danger yet, but he is improving every day. He is stable at this moment, thank God. He is even waking up because the sedatives and paralytics were removed. Please, keep praying for him." https://t.co/LKtwbay4YNBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The back page: BRINGING THE HEAT https://t.co/BY6UOw7TSu https://t.co/zM43bfPvxjBlogger / Podcaster
-
Eli and Peyton put on a show https://t.co/Wls433VLeJBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets