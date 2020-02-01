New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Entering Spring Training Incomplete
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 32s
Finally, after an eventful winter, even by Mets standards, pitchers and catchers report tomorrow. While the Mets may have an idea as to what their 26 man roster will be, that doesn’t mean thi…
Tweets
-
RT @JoePantorno: Reports over the weekend revealed the #Mets were going hard after Francisco Lindor. While it would've been a huge get, I wrote why it might not have been the best idea. #MLB https://t.co/LwiXGTGCuCBlogger / Podcaster
-
Awesome pitchers and catchers podcast last today. A fun guest and we kick off the 2020 journey together. Thank you for your support of the program and we start taking baseball now! #Mets #nymetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Kobe’s final flight (with extraordinary details of the day and all the doomed) @JohnBranchNYTWe tried to tell the story through the tiny details of the final 24 hours -- basketball games and smoothies, an offer for a ride, a stop at church, a stroll at the mall, texts to a brother that went unanswered. Always proud to work alongside @NYTNational https://t.co/IOCK0uaqIlBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Happy birthday Todd Pratt! #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/1z9dKeJkaMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets Spring cap looks pretty bad on Actual Mets like Rick Porcello https://t.co/ZXyESQ9XlJBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Ben_ESPN: These ESPN MLB reporters will start on-site #SpringTraining coverage today/tomorrow with the following assignments: ⚾️@Buster_ESPN w/Yankees ⚾️@Kurkjian_ESPN w/Red Sox ⚾️@JeffPassan w/Astros ⚾️@Alden_Gonzalez w/Dodgers ⚾️@MarlyRiveraESPN w/Mets ⚾️@pedrogomezESPN w/A’s https://t.co/27LTUbBDKVBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets