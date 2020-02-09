New York Mets
The Mets Spring cap looks pretty bad on Actual Mets like Rick Porcello
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 26s
Here’s my favorite Mets player Rick Porcello wearing the new Spring Cap. WATCH: Rick Porcello calls pitching for the Mets “a dream come true” https://t.co/tvxIOHacxO pic.twitter.com/lKNFyVb806 — SNY (@SNYtv) February 8, 2020 It looks pretty bad....
