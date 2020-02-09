New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Longtime Mets trade candidate Manuel Margot finally dealt from Padres
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2m
New York Mets rumored trade candidate Manuel Margot won't be coming to Flushing in a Noah Syndergaard trade after all despite regular mentions over the las...
Tweets
-
RT @JulesElbaba: People are randomly chanting “Let’s Go Kyrgios” in the stands all day long. Disappointed fans because @NickKyrgios withdrew from @NewYorkOpen with shoulder injury yesterdayBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets' Steve Matz: Jeremy Hefner helping me see value of analytics https://t.co/2OkXvgruqD via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Sunday notes: Some team win over/unders that are... interesting. https://t.co/5rXhschJCN The Hinch interview, and what the Commissioner should do next.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JustinCToscano: "This (pitching) staff is unbelievable," Michael Wacha said. "We've got arms for days."Blogger / Podcaster
-
1️⃣ more day until pitchers and catchersBlogger / Podcaster
-
Who was a player you irrationally liked as a kid? Mine was the Mets’ version of Carlos Baerga. It just always looked like he cared a lot.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets