New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Why the New York Mets should keep Dominic Smith through spring training
by: Thomas Hall — Elite Sports NY 3m
Despite the amount of depth the New York Mets own at first base, they shouldn't move Dominic Smith before the regular season begins.
Tweets
-
RT @JulesElbaba: People are randomly chanting “Let’s Go Kyrgios” in the stands all day long. Disappointed fans because @NickKyrgios withdrew from @NewYorkOpen with shoulder injury yesterdayBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets' Steve Matz: Jeremy Hefner helping me see value of analytics https://t.co/2OkXvgruqD via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Sunday notes: Some team win over/unders that are... interesting. https://t.co/5rXhschJCN The Hinch interview, and what the Commissioner should do next.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JustinCToscano: "This (pitching) staff is unbelievable," Michael Wacha said. "We've got arms for days."Blogger / Podcaster
-
1️⃣ more day until pitchers and catchersBlogger / Podcaster
-
Who was a player you irrationally liked as a kid? Mine was the Mets’ version of Carlos Baerga. It just always looked like he cared a lot.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets