Mets' free agent signee Michael Wacha is excited to head into Spring Training fully healthy
by: SNY: Metsblog
Wacha, 28, had a 4.76 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 126.2 IP in 2019 for the St. Louis Cardinals, but has struggled with injures over the last few seasons. He hopes to stay healthy in 2020 after improving his conditioning in the offseason.
