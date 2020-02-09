Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Talkin' Mets
49898985_thumbnail

Pitchers, Catchers, and America's Most Beloved Sports Writer

by: Women Lead Radio Talkin' Mets 45s

Breaking down the roster battles. The three big names to watch: Syndergaard, Diaz, and Cespedes. Kevin Kernan of the NY Post Live From Port St Lucie Wrap up with reaction to Kernan's spot.

Tweets