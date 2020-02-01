New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jeurys Familia: Mets Have Best Bullpen In Big Leagues
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 41s
It's time to put up or shut up for the Mets, and more specifically, their bullpen.On the eve of pitchers and catchers reporting to St. Lucie to kick off Spring Training, Mets' reliever Jeurys
Tweets
-
RT @JulesElbaba: People are randomly chanting “Let’s Go Kyrgios” in the stands all day long. Disappointed fans because @NickKyrgios withdrew from @NewYorkOpen with shoulder injury yesterdayBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets' Steve Matz: Jeremy Hefner helping me see value of analytics https://t.co/2OkXvgruqD via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Sunday notes: Some team win over/unders that are... interesting. https://t.co/5rXhschJCN The Hinch interview, and what the Commissioner should do next.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JustinCToscano: "This (pitching) staff is unbelievable," Michael Wacha said. "We've got arms for days."Blogger / Podcaster
-
1️⃣ more day until pitchers and catchersBlogger / Podcaster
-
Who was a player you irrationally liked as a kid? Mine was the Mets’ version of Carlos Baerga. It just always looked like he cared a lot.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets