New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Mets owners seeking new buyer, would give up control immediately
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 5m
The New York Mets are still for sale, and any new deal could result in an even quicker exit by the current owners. After a deal with billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen fell through, the Wilpon family has put the Mets back on the market,...
Tweets
-
RT @JulesElbaba: People are randomly chanting “Let’s Go Kyrgios” in the stands all day long. Disappointed fans because @NickKyrgios withdrew from @NewYorkOpen with shoulder injury yesterdayBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets' Steve Matz: Jeremy Hefner helping me see value of analytics https://t.co/2OkXvgruqD via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Sunday notes: Some team win over/unders that are... interesting. https://t.co/5rXhschJCN The Hinch interview, and what the Commissioner should do next.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JustinCToscano: "This (pitching) staff is unbelievable," Michael Wacha said. "We've got arms for days."Blogger / Podcaster
-
1️⃣ more day until pitchers and catchersBlogger / Podcaster
-
Who was a player you irrationally liked as a kid? Mine was the Mets’ version of Carlos Baerga. It just always looked like he cared a lot.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets