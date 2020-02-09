Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports

Mets ownership still intends to sell team; Wilpons reportedly willing to cede control immediately - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson @r_j_anderson Feb 9, 2020 at 4:55 pm ET • 2 min read CBS Sports 5m

An original deal with Steve Cohen fell apart last week

Tweets