Will A.J. Hinch be Mets Manager in 2021?

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 47s

When Brodie Van Wagenen was looking for a manager this off-season, there was lot of talk his first choice was Astros manager A.J. Hinch. Will the old pals reunite in Flushing?

